Sugar Creek, MO
123 N Willow Ave
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

123 N Willow Ave

123 N Willow Ave · No Longer Available
Location

123 N Willow Ave, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Cute home with hardwood floors, larger master bed on separate end of the house, lots of kitchen cabinets, appliances and fence shady yard. Off street parking. 2 window AC units keep it nice and cool.
No basement access, wash/dry hook ups on main level.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

