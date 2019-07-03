123 N Willow Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute home with hardwood floors, larger master bed on separate end of the house, lots of kitchen cabinets, appliances and fence shady yard. Off street parking. 2 window AC units keep it nice and cool.

No basement access, wash/dry hook ups on main level.



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531