11318 E Park St - 11318 E Park St is a 3 bed 2 bath home that's minutes away from a shopping center!
-3 bed -2 bath -Fridge -Electric range -W/D connections -Wood floors -Decorative fireplace -Basement -Garage -Minutes away from shopping
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$850.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $850.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE4614443)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11318 E Park Street have any available units?
11318 E Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 11318 E Park Street have?
Some of 11318 E Park Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 E Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
11318 E Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 E Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11318 E Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 11318 E Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 11318 E Park Street offers parking.
Does 11318 E Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11318 E Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 E Park Street have a pool?
No, 11318 E Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 11318 E Park Street have accessible units?
No, 11318 E Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 E Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11318 E Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11318 E Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11318 E Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.