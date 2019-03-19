All apartments in Sugar Creek
11318 E Park Street
11318 E Park Street

11318 E Park St · No Longer Available
Location

11318 E Park St, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11318 E Park St - 11318 E Park St is a 3 bed 2 bath home that's minutes away from a shopping center!

-3 bed
-2 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-Decorative fireplace
-Basement
-Garage
-Minutes away from shopping

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$850.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4614443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

