11318 E Park Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11318 E Park St - 11318 E Park St is a 3 bed 2 bath home that's minutes away from a shopping center!



-3 bed

-2 bath

-Fridge

-Electric range

-W/D connections

-Wood floors

-Decorative fireplace

-Basement

-Garage

-Minutes away from shopping



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$850.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$850.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE4614443)