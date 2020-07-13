/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM
62 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$941
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Last updated July 10 at 01:02pm
10 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
214 Saravalle Drive
214 Saravalle Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1012 sqft
Main Floor Garden Condo - So Cute!! - This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath main floor corner garden condo in Bella Vista is sure to please! Bright, airy and open floor plan with plenty of features. Newer carpet and paint.
Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4223 Capri Way
4223 Capri Way, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Top Floor Condo with One Car Garage - Fantastic location at 94/Page Extension and Mid Rivers! Water, sewer, and trash included - you only pay electric! This top level condo includes a private one car garage! Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2292 Highland Hill
2292 Highland Hill Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Perfectly located 2 bed, 1 bath unit. Unit is all electric with private washer/dryer hook ups located in the downstairs storage locker. This 888 sqft unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, access to subdivision pool, and free trash service.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
617 Sugar Trail Ct
617 Sugar Trail Court, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
This is a great find in St. Peters! Newer appliances, Great bathrooms, Kitchen Island/Bar. The back patio would be great for a BBQ, and there is not alot of neighbors in back or to the side.
Results within 1 mile of St. Peters
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
52 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$657
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$711
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
614 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
25 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$870
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
8 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1660 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2 Amber Ridge Court
2 Amber Ridge Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1396 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
58 Fountainview Drive
58 Fountainview Drive, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3178 sqft
Spacious 3,100+sqft, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St. Charles available for lease mid-July! Tenant occupied; will need advance notice to schedule viewing. The entryway is flanked by a bright formal dining room and an office space/family room.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of St. Peters
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,092
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1305 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
58 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$972
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
