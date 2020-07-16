All apartments in St. Louis County
1237 Cliffridge Lane

1237 Cliffridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Cliffridge Lane, St. Louis County, MO 63088

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Welcome to 1237 Cliffridge Lane. A spacious townhouse condo featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a conveniently attached 1 car garage. From the minute you enter... the open and airy floor plan is welcoming. Entertaining will be a breeze in the large living room. The dining area is open to and flows into the kitchen that features oak cabinets, a breakfast bar and ample counter space. Step right out the sliding glass doors off of the dining room to take in the beautiful outdoor view and relax with your morning coffee on your own private balcony! The upper level has a very nice master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and great closet space too. Wait...there's more! The walkout lower level will surely impress additional living space, and yet another full bath. Time to enjoy the St. Louis summer because the beautiful community pool is just steps away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Cliffridge Lane have any available units?
1237 Cliffridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis County, MO.
What amenities does 1237 Cliffridge Lane have?
Some of 1237 Cliffridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Cliffridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Cliffridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Cliffridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Cliffridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis County.
Does 1237 Cliffridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Cliffridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1237 Cliffridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Cliffridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Cliffridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1237 Cliffridge Lane has a pool.
Does 1237 Cliffridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1237 Cliffridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Cliffridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Cliffridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Cliffridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Cliffridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
