Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 1237 Cliffridge Lane. A spacious townhouse condo featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a conveniently attached 1 car garage. From the minute you enter... the open and airy floor plan is welcoming. Entertaining will be a breeze in the large living room. The dining area is open to and flows into the kitchen that features oak cabinets, a breakfast bar and ample counter space. Step right out the sliding glass doors off of the dining room to take in the beautiful outdoor view and relax with your morning coffee on your own private balcony! The upper level has a very nice master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and great closet space too. Wait...there's more! The walkout lower level will surely impress additional living space, and yet another full bath. Time to enjoy the St. Louis summer because the beautiful community pool is just steps away!