3331 Eagles Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath ranch with open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning

fireplace, large deck overlooking wooded lot, main floor master suite, main floor laundry, finished walk out

lower level with half bath and wetbar which is perfect for entertaining!! This home is perfectly located within

minutes from 364 & the beautiful Katy Trail!. Upfront cost includes $55 application fee per adult, $1800 security deposit & $1800 1st months rent. Pet friendly with owner approval and $300 pet fee and $25 pet rent per month per pet. More pictures coming soon!!!