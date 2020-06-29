All apartments in St. Charles County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:26 PM

3331 Eagles Hill

3331 Eagles Hill Ridge · (314) 802-0797
Location

3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO 63303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1510 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath ranch with open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning
fireplace, large deck overlooking wooded lot, main floor master suite, main floor laundry, finished walk out
lower level with half bath and wetbar which is perfect for entertaining!! This home is perfectly located within
minutes from 364 & the beautiful Katy Trail!. Upfront cost includes $55 application fee per adult, $1800 security deposit & $1800 1st months rent. Pet friendly with owner approval and $300 pet fee and $25 pet rent per month per pet. More pictures coming soon!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Eagles Hill have any available units?
3331 Eagles Hill has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3331 Eagles Hill have?
Some of 3331 Eagles Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 Eagles Hill currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Eagles Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Eagles Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 3331 Eagles Hill is pet friendly.
Does 3331 Eagles Hill offer parking?
Yes, 3331 Eagles Hill offers parking.
Does 3331 Eagles Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Eagles Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Eagles Hill have a pool?
No, 3331 Eagles Hill does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Eagles Hill have accessible units?
No, 3331 Eagles Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Eagles Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 Eagles Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Eagles Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 Eagles Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
