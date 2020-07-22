Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

58 Apartments for rent in Smithville, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Smithville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
412 Maple Avenue
412 Maple Avenue, Smithville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1162 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
15124 Kelly Drive
15124 Kelly Drive, Smithville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Available 05/15/20 Kelly Drive - Property Id: 278304 2 bdrm, 2 ba, 2 car garage townhouse, with possible 3rd bedroom or hobby room on lower level. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room and Master bdrm. Master bdrm has bath & walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville

Last updated March 25 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1988 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
New Mark
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$785
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
12 Units Available
Sherrydale
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Last updated June 23 at 02:53 PM
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook Heights
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Last updated November 14 at 01:31 AM
Contact for Availability
Sherrydale
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$974
1110 sqft
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Nashua
11536 North Woodland Avenue
11536 North Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1996 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 22 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11256 N Madison Avenue
11256 North Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2116 sqft
Another great property by Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing team! This Spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and is over 2000 sqft.

Last updated July 22 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1601 North East 124th St
1601 NE 124th St, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2239 sqft
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team, Smithville High School.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook Heights
10110 North Wyandotte Street
10110 North Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook Heights
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
21 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,102
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 07:50 PM
11 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$782
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
102 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
36 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,030
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
12 Units Available
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1446 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$944
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
28 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$811
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,161
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Coves North
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$960
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
15 Units Available
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1028 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
17 Units Available
Walnut
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$868
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Smithville, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Smithville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

