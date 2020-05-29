All apartments in Smithville
Find more places like 19200 Corbyn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smithville, MO
/
19200 Corbyn Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

19200 Corbyn Lane

19200 Corbyn Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19200 Corbyn Ln, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This architectural beauty with stately stone has a wonderful flowing floorplan and abundant natural light! Some other features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, granite counter tops and also has a 4th bedroom in the finished basement with a second living space and full bathroom. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19200 Corbyn Lane have any available units?
19200 Corbyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 19200 Corbyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19200 Corbyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19200 Corbyn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19200 Corbyn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19200 Corbyn Lane offer parking?
No, 19200 Corbyn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19200 Corbyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19200 Corbyn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19200 Corbyn Lane have a pool?
No, 19200 Corbyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19200 Corbyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 19200 Corbyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19200 Corbyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19200 Corbyn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19200 Corbyn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19200 Corbyn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOPlatte City, MOKearney, MO
North Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGardner, KSSpring Hill, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City