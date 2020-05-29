19200 Corbyn Lane

Amenities

This architectural beauty with stately stone has a wonderful flowing floorplan and abundant natural light! Some other features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, granite counter tops and also has a 4th bedroom in the finished basement with a second living space and full bathroom. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.