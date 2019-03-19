All apartments in Smithville
Find more places like 19117 Corbyn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smithville, MO
/
19117 Corbyn Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19117 Corbyn Lane

19117 Corbyn Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smithville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19117 Corbyn Ln, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has an island for extra prep space. Fireplace in the living room that is perfect for these cold winter months. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and an attached bathroom with a double sinks. The basement area is finished with a fourth bedroom and a third bathroom. Laundry located in the basement bathroom. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19117 Corbyn Lane have any available units?
19117 Corbyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
What amenities does 19117 Corbyn Lane have?
Some of 19117 Corbyn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19117 Corbyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19117 Corbyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19117 Corbyn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19117 Corbyn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19117 Corbyn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19117 Corbyn Lane offers parking.
Does 19117 Corbyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19117 Corbyn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19117 Corbyn Lane have a pool?
No, 19117 Corbyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19117 Corbyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 19117 Corbyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19117 Corbyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19117 Corbyn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19117 Corbyn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19117 Corbyn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Smithville 2 BedroomsSmithville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Smithville Apartments with ParkingSmithville Apartments with Pools
Smithville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City