Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9105 E 83rd Pl
Last updated August 20 2019 at 8:51 AM

9105 E 83rd Pl

9105 East 83rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

9105 East 83rd Place, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

*Move-in by 8/31/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent.

This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assistclick or call today!

Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the residents name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.

*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 E 83rd Pl have any available units?
9105 E 83rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9105 E 83rd Pl have?
Some of 9105 E 83rd Pl's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 E 83rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9105 E 83rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 E 83rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9105 E 83rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9105 E 83rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9105 E 83rd Pl offers parking.
Does 9105 E 83rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 E 83rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 E 83rd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9105 E 83rd Pl has a pool.
Does 9105 E 83rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 9105 E 83rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 E 83rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9105 E 83rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9105 E 83rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9105 E 83rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
