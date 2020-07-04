All apartments in Raytown
9004 E 57th Terrace
9004 E 57th Terrace

9004 East 57th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9004 East 57th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Raytown Home with Hardwood Floors and Private driveway - This cute Raytown, Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has hardwood floors with updated painting throughout. The kitchen appliances include: Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. There is an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. The house has central air and a gas furnace. There is a private driveway with a one car attached garage. The large backyard with privacy. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry No Vouchers
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is 925.00 Per Month

(RLNE5171439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
