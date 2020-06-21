All apartments in Raytown
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:02 PM

8305 Woodson Drive

8305 Woodson Drive · (816) 788-6650
Location

8305 Woodson Drive, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This is a nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Raytown. Large living room. Kitchen has tons of counter space and comes with appliances. Master bedroom is on the main floor while the additional two rooms are downstairs. This home features a lovely back patio, perfect for grilling.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available 6/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 Woodson Drive have any available units?
8305 Woodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8305 Woodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Woodson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Woodson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8305 Woodson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8305 Woodson Drive offer parking?
No, 8305 Woodson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8305 Woodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 Woodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Woodson Drive have a pool?
No, 8305 Woodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Woodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8305 Woodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Woodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 Woodson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8305 Woodson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8305 Woodson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
