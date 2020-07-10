All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5724 Cedar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5724 Cedar Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5724 Cedar Ave

5724 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5724 Cedar Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbe84460b1 ---- This beautiful home is one you do not want to miss out on!

This home offers a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and custom flooring throughout!

In the kitchen you will find a large pantry, breakfast bar and lots of cupboard space!

All bedrooms come carpeted with their own closet space and plenty of natural lighting! The master even contains its own private bathroom.

Some other great things that this home has to offer is a cozy gas fireplace in the living room, a large and fully fenced backyard with a patio and room for gardening! There is also a neighborhood pool with a clubhouse and park within walking distance!

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1400.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1300.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $950.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 1400 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1427 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/23 House Number: 5724 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Dryer Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 Cedar Ave have any available units?
5724 Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5724 Cedar Ave have?
Some of 5724 Cedar Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5724 Cedar Ave offers parking.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5724 Cedar Ave has a pool.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 5724 Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5724 Cedar Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City