All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like
5724 Cedar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5724 Cedar Ave
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:55 AM

5724 Cedar Ave

5724 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5724 Cedar Ave, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbe84460b1 ---- This beautiful home is one you do not want to miss out on!

This home offers a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and custom flooring throughout!

In the kitchen you will find a large pantry, breakfast bar and lots of cupboard space!

All bedrooms come carpeted with their own closet space and plenty of natural lighting! The master even contains its own private bathroom.

Some other great things that this home has to offer is a cozy gas fireplace in the living room, a large and fully fenced backyard with a patio and room for gardening! There is also a neighborhood pool with a clubhouse and park within walking distance!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1100.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1000.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $650.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 1100 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1427 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/16 House Number: 5724 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Dryer Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5724 Cedar Ave have any available units?
5724 Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5724 Cedar Ave have?
Some of 5724 Cedar Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5724 Cedar Ave offers parking.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5724 Cedar Ave has a pool.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 5724 Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5724 Cedar Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5724 Cedar Ave has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 BedroomsRaytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with PoolRaytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City