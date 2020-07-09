5724 Cedar Ave.

Amenities

This beautiful home is one you do not want to miss out on!



This home offers a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and custom flooring throughout!



In the kitchen you will find a large pantry, breakfast bar and lots of cupboard space!



All bedrooms come carpeted with their own closet space and plenty of natural lighting! The master even contains its own private bathroom.



Some other great things that this home has to offer is a cozy gas fireplace in the living room, a large and fully fenced backyard with a patio and room for gardening! There is also a neighborhood pool with a clubhouse and park within walking distance!



Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1100.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1000.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $650.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.



