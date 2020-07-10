All apartments in Raytown
5504 Harris Avenue

5504 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Harris Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Awesome home in Raytown has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Living room has gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen has a large Eat-In area and lots of cabinets for storage and counter space to meal prep. The Kitchen leads to the covered back porch and large fenced back yard. All the bedrooms have hardwood flooring and share a double vanity bathroom on the bedroom level. The Master bedroom has it's own full bathroom. The sub-basement off the garage is finished with a Recreation room and 1/2 bath. Lots of space inside and out! Must SEE!!

Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Harris Avenue have any available units?
5504 Harris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5504 Harris Avenue have?
Some of 5504 Harris Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Harris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Harris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Harris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5504 Harris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5504 Harris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Harris Avenue offers parking.
Does 5504 Harris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Harris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Harris Avenue have a pool?
No, 5504 Harris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Harris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5504 Harris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Harris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5504 Harris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5504 Harris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5504 Harris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

