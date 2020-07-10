5504 Harris Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Awesome home in Raytown has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Living room has gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen has a large Eat-In area and lots of cabinets for storage and counter space to meal prep. The Kitchen leads to the covered back porch and large fenced back yard. All the bedrooms have hardwood flooring and share a double vanity bathroom on the bedroom level. The Master bedroom has it's own full bathroom. The sub-basement off the garage is finished with a Recreation room and 1/2 bath. Lots of space inside and out! Must SEE!!



Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.