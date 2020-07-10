All apartments in Raytown
Location

5502 Harvard Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5502 Harvard Ave,
Raytown, MO 64113
2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom
$825/month

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint through the unit make this unit shine! Unfinished basement and one car garage.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you are interested in our rental home, this home is set up for self showings through Rently. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/637364

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
5502 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5502 Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 5502 Harvard Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5502 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5502 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5502 Harvard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5502 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5502 Harvard Avenue offers parking.
Does 5502 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5502 Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5502 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5502 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5502 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5502 Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5502 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5502 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

