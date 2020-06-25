5317 Ralston Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Ranch that is MOVE-IN READY. Home features NEW Flooring Throughout-carpet & laminate, interior freshly painted, exterior has Low

Maintenance Metal Siding and Stone Veneer. Featuring NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES - range, hood &

dishwasher. Master Bedroom has its own 1/2 Bath and unfinished basement is Clean & Painted. RAYTOWN SCHOOLS / EASY HIGHWAY ACCESS / Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.