Last updated September 12 2019 at 9:29 PM

5317 Ralston Avenue

5317 Ralston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5317 Ralston Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Ranch that is MOVE-IN READY. Home features NEW Flooring Throughout-carpet & laminate, interior freshly painted, exterior has Low
Maintenance Metal Siding and Stone Veneer. Featuring NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES - range, hood &
dishwasher. Master Bedroom has its own 1/2 Bath and unfinished basement is Clean & Painted. RAYTOWN SCHOOLS / EASY HIGHWAY ACCESS / Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Ralston Avenue have any available units?
5317 Ralston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5317 Ralston Avenue have?
Some of 5317 Ralston Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 Ralston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Ralston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Ralston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5317 Ralston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5317 Ralston Avenue offer parking?
No, 5317 Ralston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5317 Ralston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Ralston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Ralston Avenue have a pool?
No, 5317 Ralston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Ralston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5317 Ralston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Ralston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5317 Ralston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5317 Ralston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5317 Ralston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
