5317 Ralston Avenue

Amenities
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Ranch that is MOVE-IN READY. Home features NEW Flooring Throughout-carpet & laminate, interior freshly painted, exterior has Low
Maintenance Metal Siding and Stone Veneer. Featuring NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES - range, hood &
dishwasher. Master Bedroom has its own 1/2 Bath and unfinished basement is Clean & Painted. RAYTOWN SCHOOLS / EASY HIGHWAY ACCESS / Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.