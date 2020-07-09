5309 Hunter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You really must come and check out this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Blue Ridge Blvd and 55th St.



This home features stunning original hardwood flooring throughout, a nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful subway tile backsplash.



The bathroom in this home has also been recently updated with new vanity and fixtures.



Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this cute home, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.