All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5309 Hunter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5309 Hunter Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:40 PM

5309 Hunter Street

5309 Hunter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5309 Hunter Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must come and check out this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Blue Ridge Blvd and 55th St.

This home features stunning original hardwood flooring throughout, a nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful subway tile backsplash.

The bathroom in this home has also been recently updated with new vanity and fixtures.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this cute home, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Hunter Street have any available units?
5309 Hunter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5309 Hunter Street have?
Some of 5309 Hunter Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Hunter Street currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Hunter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Hunter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Hunter Street is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Hunter Street offer parking?
No, 5309 Hunter Street does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Hunter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Hunter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Hunter Street have a pool?
No, 5309 Hunter Street does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Hunter Street have accessible units?
No, 5309 Hunter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Hunter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Hunter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 Hunter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 Hunter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City