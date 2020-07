Amenities

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home will be available on 9/15/2020. This beautiful 1 year old home in Pleasant Hill is located at 1202 Ridge Tree Lane. This home is also for sale (the owner is considering all options) but don't let that stop you from taking a look and applying to rent the home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a large 3 car garage. This home features an open layout on the main level. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with granite counter tops. Soaking tub in the master bath!! The basement level is partially finished and adds a large second family room and huge storage area. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history and no UD's or evictions in the last 5 years. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 per adult (18 and over) and the security deposit is equal to the rent. There is a one time $150 administrative fee. Contingent upon qualifications there may be an additional deposit required. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant is required to have renters insurance. This is a MUST SEE! Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule your showing today!!