12 Apartments for rent in Platte City, MO with balcony

4 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
Results within 1 mile of Platte City

1 Unit Available
13642 Oak Valley Drive
13642 Oak Valley Drive, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1364 sqft
This stunning 2 Story Town home has all the bells and whistles inside as well as neighborhood amenities! Very open floor plan and so functional! Living room has a gas fireplace, LVT flooring, and custom cut out for your TV.
Results within 10 miles of Platte City
$
89 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,064
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
The Coves
12 Units Available
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
21 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$752
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Coves North
3 Units Available
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Platte Ridge
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.

Coves North
1 Unit Available
9411 North Amoret Avenue
9411 North Amoret Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1292 sqft
End unit ranch with walk out basement! Beautiful wood-look laminate floors (2018), light filled rooms, neutral colors, open floor plan, big bedrooms each with walk-in closets, first floor laundry, cozy electric fireplace in the great room, long

1 Unit Available
902 North 12th Street
902 North 12th Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
w/d hookups, large living area, 2 full baths, walk in closet master bedroom in basement, half wrap around deck, off street parking and a shed. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Royal Oaks North
1 Unit Available
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1440 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 Unit Available
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1988 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Platte City, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Platte City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

