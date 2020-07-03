9408 NW 59th terr

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath in beautiful Parkville, MO! - Check out this newly rehabbed home located in beautiful Parkville! This home has so much to offer. Beautiful kitchen that has been recently updated. Baths are new and beautiful. Home has charming touches with beautiful lighting and fixtures. Large fenced in yard with a spacious patio/deck perfect for Spring BBQs!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require rent'er's insurance and a two-year lease.



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management, Call our office at (816) 575-7588 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



