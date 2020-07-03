All apartments in Parkville
Home
/
Parkville, MO
/
9408 NW 59th terr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

9408 NW 59th terr

9408 Northwest 59th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9408 Northwest 59th Terrace, Parkville, MO 64152

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath in beautiful Parkville, MO! - Check out this newly rehabbed home located in beautiful Parkville! This home has so much to offer. Beautiful kitchen that has been recently updated. Baths are new and beautiful. Home has charming touches with beautiful lighting and fixtures. Large fenced in yard with a spacious patio/deck perfect for Spring BBQs!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require rent'er's insurance and a two-year lease.

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management, Call our office at (816) 575-7588 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5557355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 NW 59th terr have any available units?
9408 NW 59th terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MO.
What amenities does 9408 NW 59th terr have?
Some of 9408 NW 59th terr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 NW 59th terr currently offering any rent specials?
9408 NW 59th terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 NW 59th terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9408 NW 59th terr is pet friendly.
Does 9408 NW 59th terr offer parking?
No, 9408 NW 59th terr does not offer parking.
Does 9408 NW 59th terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9408 NW 59th terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 NW 59th terr have a pool?
No, 9408 NW 59th terr does not have a pool.
Does 9408 NW 59th terr have accessible units?
No, 9408 NW 59th terr does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 NW 59th terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9408 NW 59th terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9408 NW 59th terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9408 NW 59th terr does not have units with air conditioning.
