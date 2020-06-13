Apartment List
/
MO
/
overland
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

257 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Overland, MO

Finding an apartment in Overland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Overland
1 Unit Available
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overland
1 Unit Available
9459 Midland Blvd
9459 Midland Boulevard, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
1100 sqft
Spacious Two Bedroom house in Overland! - This two bedroom, single family home, offers a large yard, hardwood floors, central air, plus a bonus room off of the kitchen. There is a recently updated bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Overland
1 Unit Available
10014 Driver Ave.
10014 Driver Avenue, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Overland house for rent on a great street. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room and separate dining room. Refinished hardwood floors, vinyl windows, new light fixtures, huge unfinished walk-out basement for storage, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Overland
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,073
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$864
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 136

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Olivette
Contact for Availability
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
University City
1 Unit Available
8307 Richard Ave
8307 Richard Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house in University City - This is a 2 bedroom single family home in University City.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
132 Constance Court
132 Constance Court, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
952 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7850 Birchmont Drive
7850 Birchmont Drive, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. WELL MAINTAINED 4+ BEDROOM, 3 BATH, FULL BRICK, TWO STORY HOME. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND ACCENT MIRRORS. LOTS OF CABINETS IN SMARTLY PLANNED KITCHEN.

1 of 26

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
University City
1 Unit Available
1355 Rushmore Drive
1355 Rushmore Drive, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1569 sqft
Brick House Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house with enclosed back patio. Corner house. With refinished hardwood Floors New Fresh Paint.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
St. John
1 Unit Available
2940 Kincade Ave
2940 Kincaid Ave, St. John, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! - Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.
Results within 5 miles of Overland
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
34 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$770
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$856
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Overland, MO

Overland, MO was originally referred to as "The Overland Park" and served as a resting stop for pioneers heading out West.

Overland, MO, not to be confused with Overland Park, KS, was initially settled in the early 1820s. Beyond the mid-North American St. Louis waypoint, west-heading wagon trains of pioneers customarily stopped here overnight for the men to wet their whistles while their women kicked back and got the dust out. This popular watering hole was soon dubbed "The Overland Park." Legendary pioneer Daniel Boone built a log cabin there to meet and greet those settlers intent on following his trail-blazing success. A century later, the name was changed to "Overland" to avoid conflict within the emerging United States Postal System regarding its Kansas cousin with nearly the same name. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Overland, MO

Finding an apartment in Overland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Overland 1 BedroomsOverland 2 BedroomsOverland 3 BedroomsOverland Apartments with Balcony
Overland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOverland Apartments with ParkingOverland Apartments with PoolOverland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Overland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOverland Pet Friendly PlacesOverland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MO
Des Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy