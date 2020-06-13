257 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Overland, MO
Overland, MO was originally referred to as "The Overland Park" and served as a resting stop for pioneers heading out West.
Overland, MO, not to be confused with Overland Park, KS, was initially settled in the early 1820s. Beyond the mid-North American St. Louis waypoint, west-heading wagon trains of pioneers customarily stopped here overnight for the men to wet their whistles while their women kicked back and got the dust out. This popular watering hole was soon dubbed "The Overland Park." Legendary pioneer Daniel Boone built a log cabin there to meet and greet those settlers intent on following his trail-blazing success. A century later, the name was changed to "Overland" to avoid conflict within the emerging United States Postal System regarding its Kansas cousin with nearly the same name. See more
Finding an apartment in Overland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.