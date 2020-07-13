118 Apartments for rent in Overland, MO with parking
Overland, MO was originally referred to as "The Overland Park" and served as a resting stop for pioneers heading out West.
Overland, MO, not to be confused with Overland Park, KS, was initially settled in the early 1820s. Beyond the mid-North American St. Louis waypoint, west-heading wagon trains of pioneers customarily stopped here overnight for the men to wet their whistles while their women kicked back and got the dust out. This popular watering hole was soon dubbed "The Overland Park." Legendary pioneer Daniel Boone built a log cabin there to meet and greet those settlers intent on following his trail-blazing success. A century later, the name was changed to "Overland" to avoid conflict within the emerging United States Postal System regarding its Kansas cousin with nearly the same name. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Overland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.