118 Apartments for rent in Overland, MO with parking

Overland, MO, not to be confused with Overland Park, KS, was initially settled in the early 1820s. Beyond the mid-North American St. Louis waypoint, west-heading wagon trains of pioneers customarily stopped here overnight for the men to wet their whistles while their women kicked back and got the dust out. This popular watering hole was soon dubbed "The Overland Park." Legendary pioneer Daniel Boone built a log cabin there to meet and greet those settlers intent on following his trail-blazing success. A century later, the name was changed to "Overland" to avoid conflict within the emerging United States Postal System regarding its Kansas cousin with nearly the same name. See more