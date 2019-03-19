Oak Grove 3 bed, 2.5 bath ONLY $750/month

Amenities
Property: 401 NE 1st Street, Oak Grove, MO 64075
Type: Single Family Home
Rent: $775.00
Deposit: $600.00
Available: Immediately
Bedroom: 3
Bath: 2.5
Laundry: Washer & Dryer Hookups
Parking: Attached Garage
Fireplace: YES
Storage: YES
Utilities: Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Water & Trash.
Pets: Sorry, we do not allow pets at this location.
MGC is a licensed real estate brokerage. We have been serving Missouri & Kansas for over 12 years and our team has over 50 years combined experience in the industry.
Call MGC Leasing & Property Management at 816-554-0544 or visit our website, www.mgcleasing.com for more information.
All leases are 12 months.
Application fee is $30.00 Per individual.
Application available at www.mgcleasing.com.
Background check includes credit, criminal and rental history.
Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.