Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Oak Grove 3 bed, 2.5 bath ONLY $750/month

401 Northeast 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 Northeast 1st Street, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property: 401 NE 1st Street, Oak Grove, MO 64075
Type: Single Family Home
Rent: $775.00
Deposit: $600.00
Available: Immediately
Bedroom: 3
Bath: 2.5
Laundry: Washer & Dryer Hookups
Parking: Attached Garage
Fireplace: YES
Storage: YES
Utilities: Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Water & Trash.
Pets: Sorry, we do not allow pets at this location.

MGC is a licensed real estate brokerage. We have been serving Missouri & Kansas for over 12 years and our team has over 50 years combined experience in the industry.

Call MGC Leasing & Property Management at 816-554-0544 or visit our website, www.mgcleasing.com for more information.

All leases are 12 months.
Application fee is $30.00 Per individual.
Application available at www.mgcleasing.com.
Background check includes credit, criminal and rental history.
Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

