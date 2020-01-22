403 B Chelsey Ln

Amenities

Oak Grove 3 bedroom 2 Bath Duplex - The rent is only $875.00 per month and the DEPOSIT IS $600.00! We are pet friendly. Each Duplex has ample closet space, new kitchen cabinets, full size refrigerator. You will love the wall to wall carpeting, over-sized energy efficient windows, mini blinds, ceiling fan, central AC and heat, custom painting, . Washer and Dryer hook ups in the unit. A friendly, professional staff with 24 hour emergency maintenance service. ALL ELECTRIC Call Lisa today at 816-690-6700 to schedule your personal tour and lease your new home. We can't wait to meet you.



