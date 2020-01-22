All apartments in Oak Grove
Find more places like 403 B Chelsey Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Grove, MO
/
403 B Chelsey Ln
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

403 B Chelsey Ln

403 SE Chelsey Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

403 SE Chelsey Ln, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Oak Grove 3 bedroom 2 Bath Duplex - The rent is only $875.00 per month and the DEPOSIT IS $600.00! We are pet friendly. Each Duplex has ample closet space, new kitchen cabinets, full size refrigerator. You will love the wall to wall carpeting, over-sized energy efficient windows, mini blinds, ceiling fan, central AC and heat, custom painting, . Washer and Dryer hook ups in the unit. A friendly, professional staff with 24 hour emergency maintenance service. ALL ELECTRIC Call Lisa today at 816-690-6700 to schedule your personal tour and lease your new home. We can't wait to meet you.

(RLNE5467622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 B Chelsey Ln have any available units?
403 B Chelsey Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
What amenities does 403 B Chelsey Ln have?
Some of 403 B Chelsey Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 B Chelsey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
403 B Chelsey Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 B Chelsey Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 B Chelsey Ln is pet friendly.
Does 403 B Chelsey Ln offer parking?
No, 403 B Chelsey Ln does not offer parking.
Does 403 B Chelsey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 B Chelsey Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 B Chelsey Ln have a pool?
No, 403 B Chelsey Ln does not have a pool.
Does 403 B Chelsey Ln have accessible units?
No, 403 B Chelsey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 403 B Chelsey Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 B Chelsey Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 B Chelsey Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 B Chelsey Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSGrain Valley, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOKearney, MOBelton, MONorth Kansas City, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOGardner, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University