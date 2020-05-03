201 Northeast Sunshine Street - D

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very Nice 3BR, 2.5 BA Townhome in "The Grove". New carpet, open concept floor plan, single car attached garage. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths plus a laundry room upstairs, eat-in kitchen, gas fireplace and living room downstairs. No Smoking, No Pets. 1 Year Lease. Minutes from I-70 and Oak Grove exit.

Very Nice 2BR, 2.5 BA Townhome in "The Grove". New carpet, open concept floor plan, single car attached garage. 2 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths plus a laundry room upstairs, eat-in kitchen, gas fireplace and living room downstairs. No Smoking, No Pets. 1 Year Lease. Available immediately. Minutes from I-70 and Oak Grove exit.