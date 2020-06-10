All apartments in Normandy
Find more places like 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Normandy, MO
/
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:00 PM

7760 Woodstock Rd - 9

7760 Woodstock Road · (314) 649-7105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Normandy
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO 63135
Normandy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.managebuilding.com.

Section 8 is accepted.

Deposit equals rent and required to Hold Unit. All other fees due at time of lease signing. REQUIREMENTS, Income of 3x the rent. No Evictions, and a clean background check. Contact us for more details and to schedule your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 have any available units?
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Normandy.
Does 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 does offer parking.
Does 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 have a pool?
No, 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 have accessible units?
No, 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7760 Woodstock Rd - 9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Normandy 1 BedroomsNormandy 2 Bedrooms
Normandy 3 BedroomsNormandy Dog Friendly Apartments
Normandy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MO
Ballwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, IL
Ferguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOJennings, MOUnion, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity