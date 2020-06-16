7524 Florissant Road

Amenities

Formerly a hair braiding studio, this unit features a 500 square foot open studio space with a 120 sq ft private office and an additional 270 sq foot back room. The unit also has a large storage room with loft storage. A small private restroom is located in the back room. This would be a great location for a small store or studio. Room measurements are approximate. Tenants must obtain a business license from the city of Normandy. Tenant is responsible for any renovations required for their own business.