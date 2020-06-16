All apartments in Normandy
7524 Florissant Road
7524 Florissant Road

7524 Florissant Road · No Longer Available
Location

7524 Florissant Road, Normandy, MO 63121
recently renovated
Formerly a hair braiding studio, this unit features a 500 square foot open studio space with a 120 sq ft private office and an additional 270 sq foot back room. The unit also has a large storage room with loft storage. A small private restroom is located in the back room. This would be a great location for a small store or studio. Room measurements are approximate. Tenants must obtain a business license from the city of Normandy. Tenant is responsible for any renovations required for their own business.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Florissant Road have any available units?
7524 Florissant Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Normandy, MO.
Is 7524 Florissant Road currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Florissant Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Florissant Road pet-friendly?
No, 7524 Florissant Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Normandy.
Does 7524 Florissant Road offer parking?
No, 7524 Florissant Road does not offer parking.
Does 7524 Florissant Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7524 Florissant Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Florissant Road have a pool?
No, 7524 Florissant Road does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Florissant Road have accessible units?
No, 7524 Florissant Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Florissant Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7524 Florissant Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7524 Florissant Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7524 Florissant Road does not have units with air conditioning.
