country lane woods
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Country Lane Woods, Manchester, MO
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$817
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.
Results within 1 mile of Country Lane Woods
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
26 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$835
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
2015 sqft
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
9 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1147 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
895 Forest Avenue
895 Forest Avenue, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1085 sqft
Quality abounds in this two bedroom, two bath condo. The Kitchen boasts 42'' sold maple cabinets, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, dishwasher AND refrigerator.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1746 Carman Ridge
1746 Carman Ridge Ct, St. Louis County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2781 sqft
Executive level custom built home.This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 1.5 story located on quiet cul-de-sac. This home features Grand foyer with beautiful hardwood floors.2 story great room w/gas fireplace & large wall of windows with spectacular views.
Results within 5 miles of Country Lane Woods
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1222 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
5 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$801
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$804
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2436 sqft
Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.com to schedule a viewing! All the benefits of Crystal Lake Park's darling neighborhood and playground.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
714 Edna Avenue
714 Edna Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1753 sqft
Showings begin 8/1/2020. Beautiful 4 bed, 2 full bath ranch in Kirkwood schools. This home has it all and is anxious for a renter. The main floor has a great flow to it between the living room, kitchen, family room and dining area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2100 East
2100 East Drive, Crystal Lake Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Great home in the Ladue School District. 3 bedroom 1 full bath and 2 half bath. Wood floors being refinished and all fresh painting throughout. Finished basement great for rec room with a half bath.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
374 Champion Way
374 Champion Way Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3100 sqft
Luxury Villa! A contemporary three bedroom, and four bath condo with upscale finishes. Over 3,000 square feet of living space including a loft and finished walkout lower level family room/multi-media room, 2 story entry foyer & trendy staircase.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1926 Hunting Lake
1926 Hunting Lake Court, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1216 sqft
Completely updated Kirkwood Condo. 2 bed, 2 bath with tons of space. Fresh paint, carpet and all the upgrades. Spacious living room with an exposed brick wall. Walks out to big covered private deck.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
822 South Ballas Road
822 South Ballas Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Adorable ranch in Kirkwood schools! Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level, fenced in yard, partially finished basement - this one is move in ready! You'll love the open living room and dining room, which flow nicely into the kitchen
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Summerhill Lane
15 Summerhill Lane, Town and Country, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2446 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a luxury home in Town and Country. Wonderfully open floor plan as you enter. Open kitchen with Viking appliances over looking a beautiful stone fireplace and tons of custom wood work. Master suite and bathroom on main floor.
