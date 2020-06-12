/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
80 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lemay, MO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemay
1 Unit Available
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Compton Heights Historic District
8 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Oakville
16 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shaw Historic District
1 Unit Available
4049 Cleveland Ave.
4049 Cleveland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1900 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Shaw area - Property Id: 285568 Beautiful newly updated townhouse in the Tower Grove/Historic Shaw Park area within walking distance to Tower Grove Park and The Botanical Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Affton
1 Unit Available
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Gravois Park
1 Unit Available
3646 Nebraska Avenue
3646 Nebraska Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1386 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southwest Garden
1 Unit Available
5306 Reber Place
5306 Reber Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
660 sqft
Southwest Garden! - Imagine yourself in a sweet, light and bright Southwest Garden Cottage nestled between Sublette Park and Tower Grove Park on a beautiful tree lined street.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Clayton
25 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Clayton
18 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1399 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Forest Park Southeast
2 Units Available
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cheltenham
23 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rock Hill
20 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Downtown St. Louis
36 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University City
22 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Louis
16 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Laurel staff.
