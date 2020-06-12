/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM
102 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in University City, MO
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
University City
22 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1256 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University City
1 Unit Available
7222 Forsyth
7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204 Available June 1.
Results within 1 mile of University City
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Clayton
25 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Clayton
18 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
Clayton
21 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 145
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
550 South Brentwood
550 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
This centrally located condo on the top floor has floor to ceiling Marvin replacement doors all facing west in the living room and dining room. Good size kitchen opens to dining/living area to help keep the natural light & conversation .
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
1 Unit Available
5858 Nina Plaza
5858 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
1st floor condo unit near Washington University and Forest Park! 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with private study, fireplace and eat-in kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7571 Wellington Way
7571 Wellington Way, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
969 sqft
This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
1 Unit Available
6048 Washington Boulevard
6048 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
Charming 2 bed/2 bath unit within walking distance of Wash U, Delmar Loop and Forest Park. Renovated 2 years ago with all new floors, kitchen, baths. Great location for students or faculty. Hurry, this won’t last long.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
8025 Maryland Avenue
8025 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1328 sqft
This sophisticated 2 BD with den/2.5 BA home will capture your attention w/ its beautiful views & spacious outdoor terrace. Designed to maximize w/ accessibility from every room, this spot is ideal for relaxing & entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of University City
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1399 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Forest Park Southeast
2 Units Available
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cheltenham
23 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rock Hill
20 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cheltenham
22 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
Central West End Historic District
10 Units Available
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
Similar Pages
University City 1 BedroomsUniversity City 2 BedroomsUniversity City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity City 3 BedroomsUniversity City Accessible ApartmentsUniversity City Apartments with Balcony
University City Apartments with GarageUniversity City Apartments with GymUniversity City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUniversity City Apartments with ParkingUniversity City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO