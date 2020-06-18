9838 Sadie Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath and 968 sqft house in St Louis! Featuring spread out both inside and outside with a fully fenced in spacious back yard. New updates include fresh paint on the interior, special flooring, water heater, HVAC system, and brand new kitchen appliances. With long cemented driveway and well-kept lawn.



$25 pet fee per month per pet.



We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.



No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.