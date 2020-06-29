1118 Oakley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located in Stonecrest Subdivision of Lake St. Louis. Enter the home to be welcomed by clean lines and warm colors throughout. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and a planning desk. Upstairs you'll love the master bedroom suite and two bedrooms that share a double sink bath. Back patio perfect for entertaining with a relatively flat yard. Sufficient storage in the basement. Just minutes from Hwy 70, 40 and Founders Park with soccer & baseball fields, this home is a must see!