All apartments in Kearney
Find more places like 406 West 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kearney, MO
/
406 West 19th Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:15 PM

406 West 19th Street

406 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kearney
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

406 West 19th Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 West 19th Street have any available units?
406 West 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
Is 406 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 West 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 West 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 406 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 406 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 406 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 406 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 West 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 West 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kearney 3 BedroomsKearney Apartments with Parking
Kearney Apartments with PoolKearney Dog Friendly Apartments
Kearney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University