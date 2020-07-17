All apartments in Kearney
Find more places like 306 East 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kearney, MO
/
306 East 17th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:41 PM

306 East 17th Street

306 East 17th Street · (913) 802-6533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kearney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

306 East 17th Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 East 17th Street have any available units?
306 East 17th Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 306 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kearney.
Does 306 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 306 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 East 17th Street have a pool?
Yes, 306 East 17th Street has a pool.
Does 306 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 306 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 306 East 17th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kearney 3 BedroomsKearney Apartments with Pools
Kearney Apartments with Washer-DryersKearney Dog Friendly Apartments
Kearney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity