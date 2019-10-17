All apartments in Kearney
Last updated October 17 2019

1504 Jules Court

1504 Jules Court
Location

1504 Jules Court, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
**LEASING SPECIAL** If a lease is signed and deposit collected by 10/31 and a move in by 11/15 we will provide a $150 Amazon card upon move in. Available 10/15. Another Great Listing from Racquel and Renters Warehouse! This home will be available Mid-October! Check out this 1 year old, almost new 4 bedroom home, located in a cul-de-sac! Nice open living room and Kitchen area. Beautiful BIRCH cabinets, GRANITE Counter tops & kitchen island. Stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. Vaulted Ceilings & FRIEZE carpet! Finished Basement. Covered Deck/patio. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Jules Court have any available units?
1504 Jules Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 1504 Jules Court have?
Some of 1504 Jules Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Jules Court currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Jules Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Jules Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Jules Court is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Jules Court offer parking?
No, 1504 Jules Court does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Jules Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Jules Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Jules Court have a pool?
No, 1504 Jules Court does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Jules Court have accessible units?
No, 1504 Jules Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Jules Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Jules Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Jules Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Jules Court does not have units with air conditioning.
