1504 Jules Court

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace carpet

**LEASING SPECIAL** If a lease is signed and deposit collected by 10/31 and a move in by 11/15 we will provide a $150 Amazon card upon move in. Available 10/15. Another Great Listing from Racquel and Renters Warehouse! This home will be available Mid-October! Check out this 1 year old, almost new 4 bedroom home, located in a cul-de-sac! Nice open living room and Kitchen area. Beautiful BIRCH cabinets, GRANITE Counter tops & kitchen island. Stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. Vaulted Ceilings & FRIEZE carpet! Finished Basement. Covered Deck/patio. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Schedule your showing today!