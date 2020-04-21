1112 E 15 Th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Another Great Listing From Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Kearney 3 Bdrm - This home is absolutely gorgeous! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and hardwood floors. The master suite is complete with it's own master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, double vanities and a separate shower. Entertaining will be a snap between the covered deck, finished basement and large fenced in backyard. Tenants pay all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pet's are negotiable with a $300 non refundable deposit per pet. Please click on the video link to see the Video Tour !