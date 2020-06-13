Apartment List
/
MO
/
jennings
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO

Finding an apartment in Jennings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Park West
1 Unit Available
6371 Sherry Ave
6371 Sherry Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
857 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom with huge back yard! - Come check out this 2 bedroom house today! Sitting on a corner lot this home has lots of yard space! Fenced in back yard Newer flooring throughout Great sized bedrooms Laundry room located off of kitchen

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7057 Minnie Avenue
7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.

1 of 11

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
9038 Ellison Street
9038 Ellison Drive, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
VOUCHER FRIENDLY This home features new appliances to include an electric range/oven, refrigerator, and a dishwasher! Sewer cost will be included in your rent.
Results within 1 mile of Jennings
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9808 Cambria Dr
9808 Cambria Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1014 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Moline Acres. All beds and full bath on one level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
10009 Imperial Drive
10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163 A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes: 2BR 1.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.

1 of 9

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
9745 Vickie Place
9745 Vickie Place, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
Heartland proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Results within 5 miles of Jennings
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$820
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central West End Historic District
13 Units Available
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$997
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$978
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1150 sqft
The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St. Louis Zoo and The Muny outdoor theatre, among many other amazing amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Central West End Historic District
11 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
City Guide for Jennings, MO

Jennings is an independent city within St. Louis County, often grouped, and confused with St. Louis City itself, which has a significantly different public profile. The present day Jennings was named after James Jennings, who was a Virginian farmer.

The city of Jennings has got it made -- a typical suburb, just far away enough from the craziness of the nearby metropolis, yet close enough to the trends and action of urban living. Jennings lies between downtown St. Louis and Lambert Airport, an appealing spot to be if you like straddling the fence and getting the best of both lifestyles. The community of neighborly residents is not only at the epicenter of work and play, but it also is surrounded by a vibrant economy with major employers, such as The Boeing Company and multinational corporation, Emerson Electric Company, under its belt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jennings, MO

Finding an apartment in Jennings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Jennings 2 BedroomsJennings 3 BedroomsJennings Apartments with Balcony
Jennings Apartments with GarageJennings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJennings Apartments with Parking
Jennings Dog Friendly ApartmentsJennings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO
Belleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOUnion, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy