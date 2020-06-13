105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO
Jennings is an independent city within St. Louis County, often grouped, and confused with St. Louis City itself, which has a significantly different public profile. The present day Jennings was named after James Jennings, who was a Virginian farmer.
The city of Jennings has got it made -- a typical suburb, just far away enough from the craziness of the nearby metropolis, yet close enough to the trends and action of urban living. Jennings lies between downtown St. Louis and Lambert Airport, an appealing spot to be if you like straddling the fence and getting the best of both lifestyles. The community of neighborly residents is not only at the epicenter of work and play, but it also is surrounded by a vibrant economy with major employers, such as The Boeing Company and multinational corporation, Emerson Electric Company, under its belt. See more
Finding an apartment in Jennings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.