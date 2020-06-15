6512 Leschen Ave RIV-120

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

6512 Leschen ~ Lovely Hillsdale Home! - Available Now!



Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes ample parking, new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, fully fenced yard, detached storage shed, basement and more! Please note, the home does not have central air and window units will be provided. First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate.



No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.



(RLNE5700137)