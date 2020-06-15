All apartments in Hillsdale
Hillsdale, MO
6512 Leschen Ave RIV-120
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6512 Leschen Ave RIV-120

6512 Leschen Avenue · (314) 738-9784
Location

6512 Leschen Avenue, Hillsdale, MO 63121
Hillsdale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6512 Leschen Ave RIV-120 · Avail. now

$765

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
6512 Leschen ~ Lovely Hillsdale Home! - Available Now!

Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes ample parking, new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, fully fenced yard, detached storage shed, basement and more! Please note, the home does not have central air and window units will be provided. First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate.

No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.

(RLNE5700137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

