Greenwood, MO
506 Copeland Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:39 PM

506 Copeland Drive

506 Copeland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 Copeland Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Highly desired neighborhood in Greenwood, recently rated Safest City in Missouri and part of the Award Winning Lee's Summit School District! Lots of natural lighting including vaulted ceilings and skylights. New roof. Enjoy entertaining in the open kitchen/dining area overlooking the deck and spacious backyard & a view to the living area &
cozy fireplace. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Copeland Drive have any available units?
506 Copeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
Is 506 Copeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Copeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Copeland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Copeland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 506 Copeland Drive offer parking?
No, 506 Copeland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 506 Copeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Copeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Copeland Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Copeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Copeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Copeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Copeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Copeland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Copeland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Copeland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
