506 Copeland Drive

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!

Highly desired neighborhood in Greenwood, recently rated Safest City in Missouri and part of the Award Winning Lee's Summit School District! Lots of natural lighting including vaulted ceilings and skylights. New roof. Enjoy entertaining in the open kitchen/dining area overlooking the deck and spacious backyard & a view to the living area &

cozy fireplace. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

