1502 Magnolia Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2nd Month FREE with 15 month lease. Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has high ceilings and wide windows to enjoy the sunny days. The hall bath has a dual entry from both the hallway and the master bedroom. The basement area is finished with an additional full bathroom. The back deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in yard, and the home has a 2 car garage. This beautiful and updated home will not be available for long! Apply today!

