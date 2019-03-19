All apartments in Greenwood
1502 Magnolia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1502 Magnolia Drive

1502 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Magnolia Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2nd Month FREE with 15 month lease. Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has high ceilings and wide windows to enjoy the sunny days. The hall bath has a dual entry from both the hallway and the master bedroom. The basement area is finished with an additional full bathroom. The back deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in yard, and the home has a 2 car garage. This beautiful and updated home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

