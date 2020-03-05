All apartments in Greenwood
Home
/
Greenwood, MO
/
1407 Rolling Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:03 PM

1407 Rolling Drive

1407 Rolling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Rolling Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home will be ready for move in by 3/15/2020. Perhaps a few days sooner if needed. Great house-large level fenced yard-deep 3-car wide driveway. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Lots of updated fixtures & hardware throughout. Has nice living space upstairs, as well as a large family room, full bath & huge master bedroom (w/ walk-in closet). This home also features a bright walkout basement. Garage is big & also has a large storage closet. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, you should have good rental history, reasonable credit and no UD's or evictions for at least the last 5 years. Housing vouchers are not accepted for this property. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal one months rent. Schedule a time to see this great family home today by emailing or calling 816-266-4935.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Rolling Drive have any available units?
1407 Rolling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
What amenities does 1407 Rolling Drive have?
Some of 1407 Rolling Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Rolling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Rolling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Rolling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Rolling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1407 Rolling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Rolling Drive offers parking.
Does 1407 Rolling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Rolling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Rolling Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1407 Rolling Drive has a pool.
Does 1407 Rolling Drive have accessible units?
No, 1407 Rolling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Rolling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Rolling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Rolling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Rolling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
