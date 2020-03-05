1407 Rolling Drive

Amenities
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home will be ready for move in by 3/15/2020. Perhaps a few days sooner if needed. Great house-large level fenced yard-deep 3-car wide driveway. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Lots of updated fixtures & hardware throughout. Has nice living space upstairs, as well as a large family room, full bath & huge master bedroom (w/ walk-in closet). This home also features a bright walkout basement. Garage is big & also has a large storage closet. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, you should have good rental history, reasonable credit and no UD's or evictions for at least the last 5 years. Housing vouchers are not accepted for this property. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal one months rent. Schedule a time to see this great family home today by emailing or calling 816-266-4935.