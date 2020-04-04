All apartments in Greenwood
1400 Cottonwood Drive

Location

1400 Cottonwood Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Enjoy coming home to this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,506 sq. ft. home in Greenwood that has everything you've been searching for! This home has an inviting island kitchen with lots of cabinets, decorative lighting and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the living room with huge windows perfect for natural lighting, or entertain in the dining room. Large master suite with luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks. Spacious secondary rooms, and massive finished basement. Enjoy the warm summer days outside on the deck with private yard and plenty of space! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

