1304 Magnolia Dr

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Gorgeous In Greenwood!!



Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Hard to find such a beautiful home for the price. This home is in the Lees Summit school district. Wonderful neighborhood as well. Call today to set an appointment to see this great property.



Elementary: Greenwood

Middle: Summit Lakes

High School: Lees Summit West



To see a full list of all our properties please see our website at http://plaidmanagement.propertyware.com/rentals.htÂ­ml

A non-refundable pet fee is required of $250. There is an additional $20 Per month in rent for Pets.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, and managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.