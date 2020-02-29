All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

1304 Magnolia Dr

1304 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Magnolia Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gorgeous In Greenwood!!

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Hard to find such a beautiful home for the price. This home is in the Lees Summit school district. Wonderful neighborhood as well. Call today to set an appointment to see this great property.

Elementary: Greenwood
Middle: Summit Lakes
High School: Lees Summit West

To see a full list of all our properties please see our website at http://plaidmanagement.propertyware.com/rentals.htÂ­ml
A non-refundable pet fee is required of $250. There is an additional $20 Per month in rent for Pets.
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, and managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Magnolia Dr have any available units?
1304 Magnolia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
What amenities does 1304 Magnolia Dr have?
Some of 1304 Magnolia Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Magnolia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Magnolia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Magnolia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Magnolia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Magnolia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Magnolia Dr offers parking.
Does 1304 Magnolia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Magnolia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Magnolia Dr have a pool?
No, 1304 Magnolia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Magnolia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1304 Magnolia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Magnolia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Magnolia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Magnolia Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1304 Magnolia Dr has units with air conditioning.
