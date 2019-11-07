All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:21 AM

1303 Magnolia Drive

1303 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Magnolia Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll have to see this home for yourself to appreciate all it has to offer. This 3 bdrm home is awesome! Not to mention the 2 car-attached garage and fenced in back yard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
1303 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
Is 1303 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Magnolia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 1303 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 1303 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1303 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Magnolia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Magnolia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Magnolia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

