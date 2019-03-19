All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1302 Huntington Cir

1302 Huntington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Huntington Circle, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home
3 bedroom
2 bath
2 car garage
1450.00 Rent
1400.00 Deposit

Must see remodel on this Greenwood home. New flooring throughout only carpet is on the stairs. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances make for updated clean finish in the large kitchen. Enjoy outdoor dining on the small deck off the dining area. Feel open atmosphere in the living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. The fireplace is showcased in between built in bookcases for classic look. Master bedroom has private bath and bedroom features 2 closets. Basement is finished. The backyard is fenced.
Greenwood Elementary
Summit Lakes
Lees Summit
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

