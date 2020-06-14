All apartments in Green Park
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive

9377 Southtowne Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO 63123
Green Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615

Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision. Two story house, located in Greenpark very nice neighborhood for $1,890.00 a month with full basement walk out and deck with beautiful view of woods bordering back yard. Call or text to Lisa 314-556-5070
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285615
Property Id 285615

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive have any available units?
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Park, MO.
What amenities does 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive have?
Some of 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Park.
Does 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive offer parking?
No, 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9377 Southtowne Farm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
