9377 Southtowne Farm Drive

Amenities
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615
Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision. Two story house, located in Greenpark very nice neighborhood for $1,890.00 a month with full basement walk out and deck with beautiful view of woods bordering back yard. Call or text to Lisa 314-556-5070
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285615
Property Id 285615
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5802060)