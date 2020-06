Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home is available now! Home features hardwood floors throughout, washer & dryer hook-up in kitchen. This property does not have appliances, but owner will provide range/oven upon approval of application. Gorgeous home sits on a large lot with partial fenced backyard…perfect for kids to play. Pets are not possible. This is a non-smoking property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.