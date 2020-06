Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You're going to love this updated home in the heart of Ferguson. All of the wood floors have been returned to their glory and are in amazing condition. The kitchen has been updated with plenty of cabinet space. The large back yard is the perfect place to enjoy the spring weather. Located minutes from Jeske Park, January Wabash Park and highways 70 and 270, makes this the perfect location. An online application is required for any potential tenants with a $45 application fee.