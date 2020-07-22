Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Fenton, MO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fenton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
4 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$817
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
5 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$851
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
6 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
22 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
9 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,301
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
19 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$778
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
983 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
16 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
12 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
7 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$992
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
913 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
3 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
5 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
12 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$949
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
23 Units Available
Clayton
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,350
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1189 sqft
Echoing a stylish alternative to the ordinary, this boutique apartment community presents a chic suburb with an urban flair.
15 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,434
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1404 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
15 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
35 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,940
1635 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
19 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1776 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Fenton, MO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fenton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Fenton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

