Lofts at Euclid

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard dog grooming area fire pit guest suite hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table sauna smoke-free community

When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St. Louis’ Central West End – one of the most diverse and transformative neighborhoods in the country right in the middle of everything in this unique city. And it is amongst the “Top Ten Great Neighborhoods” as awarded by the American Planning Association.



As an homage to our city’s uniqueness, Lofts@Euclid features an outdoor roof top urban oasis – over 10,000 square feet with uninterrupted views of the St. Louis skyline and the Arch, the Basilica and the heart of the Central West End.



You and your friends can spend the summer days making the most of the firepit, sunning on the deck or relaxing out in the hot tub. And when the weather gets chilly, the good times don’t end. Our indoor club room is fully equipped with a wet bar and a fireplace lounge. After mixing yourself a drink, show off your pool game or relax in front of the big screen TV. Stop downstairs and shop in your pajamas, if you wish, at Fields Foods for your week’s groceries or a last minute item. Convenience is at your doorstep!



And at the Lofts@Euclid, each one of our neighbors adds a new dimension to this already diverse place.