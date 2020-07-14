All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Lofts at Euclid

625 N Euclid Ave · (314) 690-1022
Rent Special
First Month Free for Two Bedroom Lofts on a 12 Month Lease!
Location

625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,903

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,956

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,988

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at Euclid.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
smoke-free community
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St. Louis’ Central West End – one of the most diverse and transformative neighborhoods in the country right in the middle of everything in this unique city. And it is amongst the “Top Ten Great Neighborhoods” as awarded by the American Planning Association.

As an homage to our city’s uniqueness, Lofts@Euclid features an outdoor roof top urban oasis – over 10,000 square feet with uninterrupted views of the St. Louis skyline and the Arch, the Basilica and the heart of the Central West End.

You and your friends can spend the summer days making the most of the firepit, sunning on the deck or relaxing out in the hot tub. And when the weather gets chilly, the good times don’t end. Our indoor club room is fully equipped with a wet bar and a fireplace lounge. After mixing yourself a drink, show off your pool game or relax in front of the big screen TV. Stop downstairs and shop in your pajamas, if you wish, at Fields Foods for your week’s groceries or a last minute item. Convenience is at your doorstep!

And at the Lofts@Euclid, each one of our neighbors adds a new dimension to this already diverse place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $250 Admin, $50 App fee per person
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts at Euclid have any available units?
Lofts at Euclid has 10 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at Euclid have?
Some of Lofts at Euclid's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at Euclid currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at Euclid is offering the following rent specials: First Month Free for Two Bedroom Lofts on a 12 Month Lease!
Is Lofts at Euclid pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at Euclid is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at Euclid offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at Euclid offers parking.
Does Lofts at Euclid have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at Euclid offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at Euclid have a pool?
No, Lofts at Euclid does not have a pool.
Does Lofts at Euclid have accessible units?
Yes, Lofts at Euclid has accessible units.
Does Lofts at Euclid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts at Euclid has units with dishwashers.
